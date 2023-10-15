CHARCUTERIE BOARD WORKSHOP

Join us to learn the secrets and artistic suggestions for making your own personal Charcuterie Board. This hands-on experience of crafting a visually beautiful board by arranging curated cheeses, cured meats, fruit and nuts, and other tasty treats will equip you to impress your friends. Whether you are a wine expert or just beginning to learn about wines, this workshop will give you an appreciation of how to pair wines and craft your own impressive charcuterie board.



Ellian Rohrbacher of La Femme Fromage will walk you through designing and prepping your Charcuterie board while sipping, enjoying and learning about the paired wines of Natalie’s Estate with Boyd Teegarden.



The ticket cost includes all supplies you will need to have an incredible and fun afternoon - Paired curated cheeses and meats and other delights to enjoy while creating your amazing personal charcuterie board; a flight of Natalie’s Estate wines to enjoy and your own charcuterie board to take home with samples of all the foods. Don’t miss this unique experience to elevate your wine and food skills.



Tickets: $70 per Cellar Club member

or $85 for General Admission

Where: Natalie’s Estate Winery, 16825 NE Chehalem Dr., Newberg OR

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Time: 2pm to 4pm

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/charcuterie-board-workshop-at-natalies-estate-winery-tickets-707001258797



FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/842641437078187

https://nataliesestatewinery.com/calendar/

Winery website: https://nataliesestatewinery.com/

