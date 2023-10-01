 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Oct 1, 2023 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Charcuterie Board Workshop

In this class we will transform a live edge board into a charcuterie board ready to use when we finish. Your ticket includes the board, tools and oil to finish the board. Each board is Oregon walnut that is sustainably sourced. No experience is necessary.

Advance ticket purchase required by September 29th. Limited walk ins “may” be available please email events@hipchicksdowine.com to inquire.

We do suggest you arrive 10-15 minutes prior to 2pm to order any food or drinks.

 

Fee: $95

Create your own live edge Oregon Oak Charcuterie Board

