Charcuterie Board Workshop

In this workshop we will transform a live edge board into a charcuterie board ready to use when we finish. Your ticket includes the board, tools and oil to finish the board. Each board is Oregon walnut that is sustainably sourced. No experience is necessary.



Advance ticket purchase required by August 10th. Limited walk ins “may” be available please email events@hipchicksdowine.com to inquire.

Fee: $90