Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:events@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:http://www.hipchicksdowine.com
All Dates:Nov 13, 2022 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Charcuterie Board Workshop

In this workshop we will transform a live edge board into a charcuterie board ready to use when we finish. Your ticket includes the board, tools and oil to finish the board. Each board is Oregon walnut that is sustainably sourced. No experience is necessary. The class starts at 3pm and runs 2 to 2.5 hours.

Wine, Sangria, Beer, soda and snacks are available for purchase. Class is limited in size so advance registration is required. If there are seats available we may have space for limited walk ins.

 

Fee: $85

Make a live edge Oregon oak Charcuterie Board

