Location: Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-474-7670
Email:beth@chrisjamescellars.com
Website:http://https://chrisjamescellars.orderport.net/wines/Events/Charcuterie-Board-Woodworking-Workshop
Nov 8, 2023 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Charcuterie Board Woodworking Workshop

Come sip on the beautiful wine of Chris James Cellars as you transform a sustainable sourced live edge piece of Oregon Black Walnut into a charcuterie board which is ready to use when we finish. All tools, supplies and finishing oil are provided. Your instructor will be there to help and answer any questions throughout the workshop. A glass of wine included in your class fee. Additional wine and snacks available for purchase.

Your Instructor- Abby Ruston is a contemporary woodworker based in Portland, Oregon. Her work incorporates the principles of Kintsugi, Wabi Sabi and Shou Sugi Ban.


Date: Wednesday, November 8th, 2023

Time/Location: 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm || McMinnville location (645 NE 3rd St.)

Cost: $100 per person (15% off for club members)

Your Ticket Includes: Workshop education, materials, prep time, and your choice of a flight of wine, a mimosa, or a glass pour of your choice.

Additional wine and snacks available for purchase. No outside food.



Cost: $100 per person (includes all supplies needed and a flight of wine)

 

Fee: $100

Make your own Charcuterie Board with Instructor Abby Ruston.

Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room
Chris James Cellars McMinnville Tasting Room 97128 645 NE 3rd Street, Suite 1A McMinnville, OR 97128, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
