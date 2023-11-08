Charcuterie Board Woodworking Workshop

Come sip on the beautiful wine of Chris James Cellars as you transform a sustainable sourced live edge piece of Oregon Black Walnut into a charcuterie board which is ready to use when we finish. All tools, supplies and finishing oil are provided. Your instructor will be there to help and answer any questions throughout the workshop. A glass of wine included in your class fee. Additional wine and snacks available for purchase.



Your Instructor- Abby Ruston is a contemporary woodworker based in Portland, Oregon. Her work incorporates the principles of Kintsugi, Wabi Sabi and Shou Sugi Ban.





Date: Wednesday, November 8th, 2023



Time/Location: 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm || McMinnville location (645 NE 3rd St.)



Cost: $100 per person (15% off for club members)



Your Ticket Includes: Workshop education, materials, prep time, and your choice of a flight of wine, a mimosa, or a glass pour of your choice.



Additional wine and snacks available for purchase. No outside food.







