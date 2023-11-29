|Location:
|Van Duzer Vineyards
|Map:
|11975 Smithfield Rd, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|8008841927
|Email:
|angela@vanduzer.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/vanduzervineyards/event/446353/charcuterie-101
|All Dates:
Charcuterie 101
Join us for a fun and interactive Charcuterie Workshop! Our team will guide you through the art of crafting a stunning and delicious charcuterie board — featuring a selection of cured meats, artisanal cheeses, fresh fruits, and flavorful condiments.
Workshop includes a wooden charcuterie board and utensils to take home, plus a complimentary glass pour of our food-friendly 2021 Estate Pinot Blanc or 2020 Elemental Reserve Pinot Noir.
Fee: $75
Create a beautiful charcuterie board while sipping on a complimentary glass of Van Duzer wine!