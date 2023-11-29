Charcuterie 101

Join us for a fun and interactive Charcuterie Workshop! Our team will guide you through the art of crafting a stunning and delicious charcuterie board — featuring a selection of cured meats, artisanal cheeses, fresh fruits, and flavorful condiments.



Workshop includes a wooden charcuterie board and utensils to take home, plus a complimentary glass pour of our food-friendly 2021 Estate Pinot Blanc or 2020 Elemental Reserve Pinot Noir.

Fee: $75