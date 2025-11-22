 Calendar Home
Location:Maragas Winery
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, Oregon 97734
Phone: 5415465464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/central-oregon-wineries-and-vineyards-collective-tasting-and-celebration
All Dates:Nov 22, 2025 - Nov 23, 2025 12pm to 6pm

Central Oregon Wineries Tasting

Held at Maragas Winery, there will be six wineries: Black Goat, Ermisch, Faith Hope and Charity, Lava Cellars, Maragas, and Redside Ranch. To be included in the tasting, the wine must be either made here in Central Oregon or made from grapes grown in Central Oregon.

It’s been 19 years since the first vineyards were established here by Maragas and Ranch at the Canyons. Admission includes up to 3 tastes per winery. We’ll have lots of fun tasting nationally award winning wines.  

In light of the current absence of SNAP benefits, For every ticket sold, $5 will be donated to the NeighborImpact local food bank.

Tickets and more information available online at www.maragaswinery.com. Tickets are $20. The event will be Saturday November 22 from 12 to 6pm.  There’s no set time for you to begin or end your experience, just come in at any time during the event, mingle among the winemakers and taste the delights of Central Oregon.

 

Fee: $20

All of Central OR Wineries tasting at Maragas Winery

