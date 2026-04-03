Location: North Valley Vineyards Tasting Room Map: 1326 N HWY 99W Suite 104, Dundee, OR 97115 Phone: 5034258265 Email: info@northvalleyvineyards.com Website: https://www.exploretock.com/north-valley-vineyards-dundee All Dates: Apr 3, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Bold Reds

Apr 4, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Bold Reds

Apr 10, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm AVA Explorations

Apr 11, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm AVA Explorations

Apr 17, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Estate Vineyards

Apr 18, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Estate Vineyards

Apr 24, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Ageable Whites

Apr 25, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Ageable Whites



Cellar Raid

Join us Fridays and Saturdays 11-6pm in April for a very special series of tastings featuring wines from James Cahill’s personal cellar. We’ll walk you through his career as a winemaker from the early 2000s to the North Valley Vineyards we know today through these well-aged examples paired with current releases. An extremely limited amount of these cellared wines will be available for purchase. All proceeds from James’ collection will be donated to Yamhill County Community Action Partnership (https://yamhillcap.org). Tasting Fee $40 waivable with any 2-bottle purchase or wine club sign-up. Wine Club Members and their guests can enjoy these special tastings complimentary!

Fee: $40