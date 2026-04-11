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Location:North Valley Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:1326 N HWY 99W Suite 104, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5034258265
Email:info@northvalleyvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/north-valley-vineyards-dundee
All Dates:Apr 3, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Bold Reds
Apr 4, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Bold Reds
Apr 10, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm AVA Explorations
Apr 11, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm AVA Explorations
Apr 17, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Estate Vineyards
Apr 18, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Estate Vineyards
Apr 24, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Ageable Whites
Apr 25, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Ageable Whites

Cellar Raid

Join us Fridays and Saturdays 11-6pm in April for a very special series of tastings featuring wines from James Cahill’s personal cellar. We’ll walk you through his career as a winemaker from the early 2000s to the North Valley Vineyards we know today through these well-aged examples paired with current releases. An extremely limited amount of these cellared wines will be available for purchase. All proceeds from James’ collection will be donated to Yamhill County Community Action Partnership (https://yamhillcap.org). Tasting Fee $40 waivable with any 2-bottle purchase or wine club sign-up. Wine Club Members and their guests can enjoy these special tastings complimentary!

 

Fee: $40

We're raiding the winemaker's cellar Fridays & Saturdays this April

North Valley Vineyards Tasting Room
North Valley Vineyards Tasting Room 97115 1326 N HWY 99W Suite 104, Dundee, OR 97115
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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