|Location:
|North Valley Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|1326 N HWY 99W Suite 104, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5034258265
|Email:
|info@northvalleyvineyards.com
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/north-valley-vineyards-dundee
|All Dates:
Cellar Raid
Join us Fridays and Saturdays 11-6pm in April for a very special series of tastings featuring wines from James Cahill’s personal cellar. We’ll walk you through his career as a winemaker from the early 2000s to the North Valley Vineyards we know today through these well-aged examples paired with current releases. An extremely limited amount of these cellared wines will be available for purchase. All proceeds from James’ collection will be donated to Yamhill County Community Action Partnership (https://yamhillcap.org). Tasting Fee $40 waivable with any 2-bottle purchase or wine club sign-up. Wine Club Members and their guests can enjoy these special tastings complimentary!
Fee: $40
We're raiding the winemaker's cellar Fridays & Saturdays this April