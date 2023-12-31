Celebration of life for Scott Henry

We hope you’ll join us on December 31 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Southern Oregon Wine Institute (SOWI), as we celebrate what would have been Scott Henry's 87th birthday. We invite you to toast the life of Scott next to the teaching vineyard that bears his name.



Event Details:

Date: December 31, 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Southern Oregon Wine Institute (SOWI)

Address: Umpqua Community College, 1140 Umpqua College Road

Shuttle Service: A shuttle will run from the UCC parking lot to SOWI.

RSVP: Please let us know you're coming by RSVPing here https://fb.me/e/2YXiov7iO



Program Highlights:

2:00 PM: Doors Open

3:00 PM: Program Commences

Stories, memories and insights into Scott's life and legacy.

Toast to the visionary winemaker.



Recording Video Messages:

For those unable to attend, we encourage you to record and send video messages. Please coordinate with Brandi at brandirsmith@gmail.com to contribute your thoughts and memories.



About Scott Henry:

Scott, a pioneering winemaker and former rocket scientist, passed away on October 26 at the age of 86. From his roots in Umpqua to his groundbreaking work in the space race and the creation of the Scott Henry Trellis System, Scott's life was one of innovation and abundance.



Join us as we celebrate Scott's indelible impact on the Umpqua Valley and beyond. Share in the laughter, stories and lessons he generously imparted, ensuring his legacy lives on.



Scott Henry will be profoundly missed, but remembered through the enduring lessons and memories he shared with us all. We look forward to honoring his life together on this special day.



For additional information, call Syndi Beavers at 541.459.5120.