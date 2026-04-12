|Location:
|12th and Maple Wine Company
|Map:
|1242 SE Maple St, Dundee, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|5035508686
|Email:
|sheila@anamcaracellars.com
|Website:
|http://http:www.anamcaracellars.com
|All Dates:
Celebration of Life for Nick
Further details can be found at anamcaracellars.com
Celebration of Life for Nick
Celebrating the life of Nick Nicholas, founder of Anam Cara Cellars and Nicholas Vineyard.
12th and Maple Wine Company
12th and Maple Wine Company 97115 1242 SE Maple St, Dundee, Dundee, OR 97115