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Location:12th and Maple Wine Company
Map:1242 SE Maple St, Dundee, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 5035508686
Email:sheila@anamcaracellars.com
Website:http://http:www.anamcaracellars.com
All Dates:Apr 12, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Celebration of Life for Nick

Further details can be found at anamcaracellars.com

Celebrating the life of Nick Nicholas, founder of Anam Cara Cellars and Nicholas Vineyard.

12th and Maple Wine Company
12th and Maple Wine Company 97115 1242 SE Maple St, Dundee, Dundee, OR 97115
April (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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