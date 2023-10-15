 Calendar Home
Location:SubTerra Kitchen and Cellar
Map:1505 Portland Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5035506901
Email:info@celebratinghispanicroots.com
Website:http://https://celebratinghispanicroots.com/
All Dates:Oct 15, 2023 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

CELEBRATING HISPANIC ROOTS DINNER SERIES - Oct 15

From across Latin America – Argentina, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela - the participants of the fourth annual Celebrating Hispanic Roots event forged their own paths to arrive in Oregon’s lush Willamette Valley, growing, producing and selling their own wines. This fall, these Hispanic winery owners and winemakers will unite to celebrate their common Hispanic roots, the unique journeys that brought them to Oregon, the vineyards they farm, the premier wines they produce and their desire to give back to the Spanish-speaking community in Oregon.

Celebrating Hispanic Roots is an event that takes place to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 - October 15, this year benefitting ¡Salud! Two beautiful dinners will be held at Subterra Kitchen and Cellar in Newberg on Sunday, September 17th and Sunday, October 15th. The event’s tagline, “Raíces Unidas... A small group of Oregon wineries honoring the roots that bring us together and move us forward” focuses on the cultural and literal vine roots that bring the participants together in celebrating their small but growing coalition in the winemaking industry.

 

Fee: $125

Beautiful five-course wine dinner to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

