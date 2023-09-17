CELEBRATING HISPANIC ROOTS DINNER SERIES - Oct 15

Celebrating Hispanic Roots, in partnership with Chef Javier Santos, will host two beautiful five-course dinners at Subterra Kitchen and Cellar in Newberg, on Sunday, September 17th and Sunday, October 15th. Each of the eleven participating wineries will offer a special wine at the dinners to greet guests and to enjoy with thoughtfully paired culinary creations from Chef Santos. In addition, all wineries will create wine packages during Hispanic Heritage Month. 10% of wine sales at the dinner and from the package sales, as well as a portion of dinner ticket sales, will directly support ¡Salud! Start time: 5pm

Fee: $125