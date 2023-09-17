 Calendar Home
Location:SubTerra Kitchen and Cellar
Map:1505 Portland Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5035506901
Email:info@celebratinghispanicroots.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/subterrakitchencellar/event/427721/celebrating-hispanic-roots-winemaker-benefit-dinner-october-15th
All Dates:Sep 17, 2023 - Oct 15, 2023

CELEBRATING HISPANIC ROOTS DINNER SERIES - Oct 15

Celebrating Hispanic Roots, in partnership with Chef Javier Santos, will host two beautiful five-course dinners at Subterra Kitchen and Cellar in Newberg, on Sunday, September 17th and Sunday, October 15th. Each of the eleven participating wineries will offer a special wine at the dinners to greet guests and to enjoy with thoughtfully paired culinary creations from Chef Santos. In addition, all wineries will create wine packages during Hispanic Heritage Month. 10% of wine sales at the dinner and from the package sales, as well as a portion of dinner ticket sales, will directly support ¡Salud! Start time: 5pm

 

Fee: $125

Benefit Winemakers Dinner

SubTerra Kitchen and Cellar
SubTerra Kitchen and Cellar 97132 1505 Portland Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
September (2023)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable