Celebrate Valentine’s at Amaterra Portland

Looking for a beautiful way to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day weekend? Amaterra Winery invites couples to indulge in a romantic, chef-driven dining experience with stunning views, live music, and a menu designed to delight every sense.



Chef Jami’s Valentine’s Dinner features a thoughtful five-course tasting menu inspired by the season’s best ingredients. Guests are welcomed with warm Japanese-style milk bread and cherry blossom butter before enjoying a curated snack board and a choice of artfully prepared starters, entrées, and desserts.



Highlights include:

Dungeness Crab & Fontina Cheese Fonduta with torn focaccia

Cast Iron Roasted Wagyu Beef Shoulder Tender with black garlic-red wine jus

Flourless Dark Chocolate Layer Cake with red wine-poached pears and whipped Chantilly



Amaterra Portland's menu is a prix fixe menu with additional a la carte options, but they will NOT have their dinner menu available during the 2/13-15 weekend. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.