 Calendar Home
Location:Amaterra Winery
Map:8150 SW Swede Hl Dr, Portland, OR 97225
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/amaterrawinery
All Dates:Feb 13, 2026 - Feb 15, 2026

Celebrate Valentine’s at Amaterra Portland

Looking for a beautiful way to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day weekend? Amaterra Winery invites couples to indulge in a romantic, chef-driven dining experience with stunning views, live music, and a menu designed to delight every sense.

Chef Jami’s Valentine’s Dinner features a thoughtful five-course tasting menu inspired by the season’s best ingredients. Guests are welcomed with warm Japanese-style milk bread and cherry blossom butter before enjoying a curated snack board and a choice of artfully prepared starters, entrées, and desserts.

Highlights include:
Dungeness Crab & Fontina Cheese Fonduta with torn focaccia
Cast Iron Roasted Wagyu Beef Shoulder Tender with black garlic-red wine jus
Flourless Dark Chocolate Layer Cake with red wine-poached pears and whipped Chantilly

Amaterra Portland's menu is a prix fixe menu with additional a la carte options, but they will NOT have their dinner menu available during the 2/13-15 weekend. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.

Looking for a beautiful way to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day weekend? Amaterra Winery invites couples to indulge in a romantic, chef-driven dining experience with stunning views, live music, and a menu designed to delight every sense.Chef Jami’s Valentine’s Dinner features a thoughtful five-course tasting menu inspired by the season’s best ingredients. Guests are welcomed ...
Amaterra Winery
Amaterra Winery 97225 8150 SW Swede Hl Dr, Portland, OR 97225
February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable