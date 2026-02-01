Celebrate Valentine’s at Amaterra Bend

Looking for a beautiful way to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day weekend? Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club invites couples to indulge in a romantic, chef-driven dining experience in a cozy, intimate space with live music and a menu designed to delight every sense.



Available February 13–14 (Friday–Saturday), Chef Jeff Kelly’s Valentine’s Dinner features a seasonal three-course menu highlighting winter’s best ingredients, with optional enhancements and curated wine pairings to elevate the evening. The Valentine’s offerings will be available alongside Amaterra’s standard winter menu.



Highlights include:

Mushroom Toast | local mushrooms, black winter truffle, Cascadia Creamery Sawtooth cheese, toasted brioche

Ribeye | crispy potato cake, lobster, whipped chive butter, hunter’s sauce

Cioppino | mussels, clams, shrimp, Dungeness crab, fluke, smoked tomato fume, grilled sourdough

Basque Cheesecake



Special Valentine’s cocktail features will also be available, including the Valentino, Clover Club, and a Queen of Hearts mocktail.