 Calendar Home
Location:Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club
Map:909 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/amaterrakitchensocialclub
All Dates:Feb 13, 2026 - Feb 14, 2026

Celebrate Valentine’s at Amaterra Bend

Looking for a beautiful way to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day weekend? Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club invites couples to indulge in a romantic, chef-driven dining experience in a cozy, intimate space with live music and a menu designed to delight every sense.

Available February 13–14 (Friday–Saturday), Chef Jeff Kelly’s Valentine’s Dinner features a seasonal three-course menu highlighting winter’s best ingredients, with optional enhancements and curated wine pairings to elevate the evening. The Valentine’s offerings will be available alongside Amaterra’s standard winter menu.

Highlights include:
Mushroom Toast | local mushrooms, black winter truffle, Cascadia Creamery Sawtooth cheese, toasted brioche
Ribeye | crispy potato cake, lobster, whipped chive butter, hunter’s sauce
Cioppino | mussels, clams, shrimp, Dungeness crab, fluke, smoked tomato fume, grilled sourdough
Basque Cheesecake

Special Valentine’s cocktail features will also be available, including the Valentino, Clover Club, and a Queen of Hearts mocktail.

Looking for a beautiful way to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day weekend? Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club invites couples to indulge in a romantic, chef-driven dining experience in a cozy, intimate space with live music and a menu designed to delight every sense.Available February 13–14 (Friday–Saturday), Chef Jeff Kelly’s Valentine’s Dinner features a seasonal three-course ...
Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club
Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club 97703 909 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703
February (2026)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable