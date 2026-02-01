|Location:
|Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club
|Map:
|909 NW Bond St, Bend, OR 97703
|Website:
|https://www.exploretock.com/amaterrakitchensocialclub
|All Dates:
Celebrate Valentine’s at Amaterra Bend
Looking for a beautiful way to celebrate love this Valentine’s Day weekend? Amaterra Kitchen + Social Club invites couples to indulge in a romantic, chef-driven dining experience in a cozy, intimate space with live music and a menu designed to delight every sense.
Available February 13–14 (Friday–Saturday), Chef Jeff Kelly’s Valentine’s Dinner features a seasonal three-course menu highlighting winter’s best ingredients, with optional enhancements and curated wine pairings to elevate the evening. The Valentine’s offerings will be available alongside Amaterra’s standard winter menu.
Highlights include:
Mushroom Toast | local mushrooms, black winter truffle, Cascadia Creamery Sawtooth cheese, toasted brioche
Ribeye | crispy potato cake, lobster, whipped chive butter, hunter’s sauce
Cioppino | mussels, clams, shrimp, Dungeness crab, fluke, smoked tomato fume, grilled sourdough
Basque Cheesecake
Special Valentine’s cocktail features will also be available, including the Valentino, Clover Club, and a Queen of Hearts mocktail.