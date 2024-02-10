Celebrate Valentine's at Illahe Vineyards

February 10th, 11-5

New 2023 releases paired with oysters on the half shell and catered small bites.

Love is in the air...

just in time for unveiling the newest wines from Illahe Vineyard's 2023 vintage.

We will be proudly releasing the long-sold-out

Illahe Estate Grüner Veltliner and a delicious new vintage of Illahe Pinot Gris

You can enjoy these new releases and a complete flight of limited Illahe offerings.

Perfectly Paired with fresh local oysters and catered Hors d'oeuvres

by Biscuit and Pickles.

Please purchase your tickets in advance.

Club Members - $20

Club members can invite up to 4 guests at this price

General Admission - $35





