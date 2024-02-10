|Location:
|Illahe Vineyards and Winery
|Map:
|3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|Phone:
|5038311249
|Email:
|karen@illahevineyards.com
|Website:
|http://3275 Ballard Road
|All Dates:
Celebrate Valentine's at Illahe Vineyards
February 10th, 11-5
New 2023 releases paired with oysters on the half shell and catered small bites.
Love is in the air...
just in time for unveiling the newest wines from Illahe Vineyard's 2023 vintage.
We will be proudly releasing the long-sold-out
Illahe Estate Grüner Veltliner and a delicious new vintage of Illahe Pinot Gris
You can enjoy these new releases and a complete flight of limited Illahe offerings.
Perfectly Paired with fresh local oysters and catered Hors d'oeuvres
by Biscuit and Pickles.
Please purchase your tickets in advance.
Club Members - $20
Club members can invite up to 4 guests at this price
General Admission - $35
Fee: $Club members $20 General Admission $35
