Location:Illahe Vineyards and Winery
Map:3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
Phone: 5038311249
Email:karen@illahevineyards.com
Website:http://3275 Ballard Road
All Dates:Feb 10, 2024 - Feb 11, 2024 Feb 10th 11 to 5

Celebrate Valentine's at Illahe Vineyards

Celebrate Valentines at Illahe Vineyard
February 10th, 11-5
New 2023 releases paired with oysters on the half shell and catered small bites.
Love is in the air...
just in time for unveiling the newest wines from Illahe Vineyard's 2023 vintage.
We will be proudly releasing the long-sold-out
Illahe Estate Grüner Veltliner and a delicious new vintage of Illahe Pinot Gris
You can enjoy these new releases and a complete flight of limited Illahe offerings.
Perfectly Paired with fresh local oysters and catered Hors d'oeuvres
by Biscuit and Pickles.
Please purchase your tickets in advance.
Club Members - $20
Club members can invite up to 4 guests at this price
General Admission - $35

 

Illahe Vineyards and Winery
Illahe Vineyards and Winery 97338 3275 Ballard Road, Dallas, Oregon 97338
