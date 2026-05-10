|Location:
|Wetzel Estate
|Map:
|17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|alma@wetzelestate.com
|Website:
|http://17485 Highway 22
|All Dates:
Celebrate Mother’s Day at Wetzel Estate
Treat Mom to a beautiful day at the winery!
Enjoy $5 glasses of mimosas or sangria, refreshing wine slushies for $12, and a FREE rose for every mom
Special Wine Offer — 30% OFF Select Bottles:
Enjoy 30% off our featured wines:
• Rosé
• Riesling
• Pinot Gris
Sip, relax, and make unforgettable memories together in the heart of wine country.
Bring your loved ones and celebrate Mom the way she deserves!
Fee: $Free