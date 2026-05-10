Celebrate Mother’s Day at Wetzel Estate

Treat Mom to a beautiful day at the winery!

Enjoy $5 glasses of mimosas or sangria, refreshing wine slushies for $12, and a FREE rose for every mom



Special Wine Offer — 30% OFF Select Bottles:

Enjoy 30% off our featured wines:

• Rosé

• Riesling

• Pinot Gris



Sip, relax, and make unforgettable memories together in the heart of wine country.



Bring your loved ones and celebrate Mom the way she deserves!

Fee: $Free