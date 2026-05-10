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Location:Wetzel Estate
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: 5036236181
Email:alma@wetzelestate.com
Website:http://17485 Highway 22
All Dates:May 10, 2026 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Wetzel Estate

Treat Mom to a beautiful day at the winery!
Enjoy $5 glasses of mimosas or sangria, refreshing wine slushies for $12, and a FREE rose for every mom

Special Wine Offer — 30% OFF Select Bottles:
Enjoy 30% off our featured wines:
• Rosé
• Riesling
• Pinot Gris

Sip, relax, and make unforgettable memories together in the heart of wine country.

Bring your loved ones and celebrate Mom the way she deserves!

 

Fee: $Free

Treat Mom to a beautiful day at the winery! Enjoy $5 glasses of mimosas or sangria, refreshing wine slushies for $12, and a FREE rose for every mom Special Wine Offer — 30% OFF Select Bottles:Enjoy 30% off our featured wines:• Rosé• Riesling• Pinot GrisSip, relax, and make unforgettable memories together in the heart of wine country. Bring your loved ones and celebrate ...
Wetzel Estate
Wetzel Estate 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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