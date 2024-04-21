Celebrate Earth Day 2024

2021 Block Designate Pinot Noirs and Oregon Truffle Pairing



There is something so magical about our neighbors, Kevin and Carly McFarland, and their Oregon Truffles. With the aid of their Italian Water Dogs, Kevin and Carly gather Oregon truffles within a couple miles of our vineyard.



The essence of these amazing fungi has been captured in an olive oil infusion, and you will see how the ethereal quality of these local gems of nature pair with our most highly rated block designate Pinots from the 2021 vintage, including Renelle's Block, Sarah Jane's Block, Abby's Block, and Tallulah's Run.



Kevin McFarland will be onsite to share how he gathers these ethereal treats. Truffles are one of the many amazing denizens of our PNW soils. The health of our vineyard and the quality of our wines are a direct result of these intricate and complex subsoil interactions.



Discussion of the Intricate Subsoil Mycology Interactions



Winemaker Scott Neal will share the delicate balance that occurs in the soils of Coeur de Terre and what we are doing to continue to build the health of our vineyard through mycological and regenerative agricultural techniques. These practices allow our wines to truly and genuinely express their sense of place and it is not overstated to say that the planet and our whole food production system can be saved by mycology.



Complimentary for Cellar Club members, $25 general public. Limited seating.

