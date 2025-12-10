|Location:
|Nysa Vineyard
|Map:
|18655 NE Trunk Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-3604
|Email:
|info@nysavineyard.com
|Website:
|http://nysavineyard.com
|All Dates:
Caviar & Sparkling Tasting at Nysa
Venture out to wine country with friends and family for the holidays and experience a festive enhancement to the Nysa Vineyard classic flight of wines. We'll be offering a sampling of different caviars paired with our Sparkling Blanc de Noir followed by our current selection of Chardonnay and gracefully-aged Pinot Noirs.
Fee: $90