Caviar & Bubbles Sabering Party!

Join us for bubbles, caviar, and sabering! Enjoy a 30g can of Sterling Supreme Caviar (sustainable caviar from Northern California) served with blinis, crème fraîche, and oysters prepared by Chef Norma. We'll be pouring three vintages of our Extended Tirage Sparkling Riesling.



Did we mention we will demonstrate the art of sabrage at this party? We'll even let you give it a try if you're feeling adventurous. Large knives, bubbles, and caviar? The perfect send-off for 2023 if you ask us! While you're here, get stocked up on bubbles and your own saber for the holidays!

Fee: $199 (for 2 tickets)