Location:Cathedral Ridge Winery
Map:4200 Post Canyon Dr, Hood River, Oregon 97031
Phone: (541) 386-2882
Email:info@cathedralridgewinery.com
Website:https://cathedralridgewinery.com/event-directory/
All Dates:May 7, 2025 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Cathedral Ridge Winery Hood River Artists Opening

Cathedral Ridge Winery in Hood River will host a local artist opening from 6:00 – 7:30 pm, featuring artists, Sue Harrington, Laurie Stephens and Beatrice Plath. Enjoy a glass of wine & light bites. Their work will be on display through June.

Cathedral Ridge Winery
Cathedral Ridge Winery 97031 4200 Post Canyon Dr, Hood River, Oregon 97031
