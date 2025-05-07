|Location:
|Cathedral Ridge Winery
|Map:
|4200 Post Canyon Dr, Hood River, Oregon 97031
|Phone:
|(541) 386-2882
|Email:
|info@cathedralridgewinery.com
|Website:
|https://cathedralridgewinery.com/event-directory/
|All Dates:
Cathedral Ridge Winery Hood River Artists Opening
Cathedral Ridge Winery in Hood River will host a local artist opening from 6:00 – 7:30 pm, featuring artists, Sue Harrington, Laurie Stephens and Beatrice Plath. Enjoy a glass of wine & light bites. Their work will be on display through June.