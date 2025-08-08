Cascade Rye

Live music on our scenic patio with alt-country, folk-rock, Americana band CASCADE RYE! You will simply love these amazing musicians that always deliver!



Wood-fired PIZZA & CHARCUTERIE available.



Free, family-friendly, no reservations required!



Some of the most amazing wines in the South Willamette Valley, beer, and non-alcoholic options.



See you soon! CHEERS!