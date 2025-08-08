 Calendar Home
Location:Sarver Patio Stage
Map:25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-935-2979
Email:Events@sarverwinery.com
Website:http://Sarverwinery.com
All Dates:Aug 8, 2025 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Cascade Rye

Live music on our scenic patio with alt-country, folk-rock, Americana band CASCADE RYE! You will simply love these amazing musicians that always deliver!

Wood-fired PIZZA & CHARCUTERIE available.

Free, family-friendly, no reservations required!

Some of the most amazing wines in the South Willamette Valley, beer, and non-alcoholic options.

See you soon! CHEERS!

Cascade Rye is an original alt-country, folk-rock, Americana band boasting beautiful harmonies.

Sarver Patio Stage
Sarver Patio Stage 25600 25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
August (2025)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable