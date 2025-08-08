|Location:
|Sarver Patio Stage
|25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
|541-935-2979
|Events@sarverwinery.com
|http://Sarverwinery.com
Cascade Rye
Live music on our scenic patio with alt-country, folk-rock, Americana band CASCADE RYE! You will simply love these amazing musicians that always deliver!
Wood-fired PIZZA & CHARCUTERIE available.
Free, family-friendly, no reservations required!
Some of the most amazing wines in the South Willamette Valley, beer, and non-alcoholic options.
See you soon! CHEERS!
Cascade Rye is an original alt-country, folk-rock, Americana band boasting beautiful harmonies.