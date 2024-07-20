 Calendar Home
Location:Seven Sails Vineyard
Map:13285 NW Germantown Rd, Portland, Oregon 97231
Phone: 5035441356
Email:sevensailskate@gmail.com
Website:https://www.simpletix.com/e/casbah-dreams-at-seven-sails-vineyard-tickets-176024
All Dates:Jul 20, 2024 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Casbah Dreams at Seven Sails Vineyard

Join us for an afternoon journey to "The Casbah" and enjoy the lush sounds of Middle Eastern Ensemble MIZAN, savor fragrant and flavorful Moroccan cuisine and taste delightful wines produced by Seven Sails Vineyard. All this right in NW Portland with a grand valley view.

 

Fee: $25 Ticket per person for Wine Tasting and Live Music $35 for 2 Person Bounteous Moroccan Mezze Platters reserved in advance (single boards and meatless options also available)

Journey to "The Casbah" for wine tasting and the lush sounds and cuisine of Morocco.

Seven Sails Vineyard
Seven Sails Vineyard 13285 13285 NW Germantown Rd, Portland, Oregon 97231
July (2024)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable