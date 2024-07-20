Casbah Dreams at Seven Sails Vineyard

Join us for an afternoon journey to "The Casbah" and enjoy the lush sounds of Middle Eastern Ensemble MIZAN, savor fragrant and flavorful Moroccan cuisine and taste delightful wines produced by Seven Sails Vineyard. All this right in NW Portland with a grand valley view.

Fee: $25 Ticket per person for Wine Tasting and Live Music $35 for 2 Person Bounteous Moroccan Mezze Platters reserved in advance (single boards and meatless options also available)