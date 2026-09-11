Casanostra Gypsy Jazz Live on the Sarver Patio

Join us on our scenic Sarver Patio for live music with CASANOSTRA playing gypsy jazz music from around the world.



We offer an array of lovely estate wines — crisp whites, refreshing bubbles & bold reds, along with N/A beverages and beer. Charcuterie is always available, and on the weekends, we offer delicious wood-fired pizza!



Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.



We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. No reservations required. Cheers!