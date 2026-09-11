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Location:Scenic Sarver Patio
Map:25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
Phone: 541-935-2979
Email:Events@sarverwinery.com
Website:http://Sarverwinery.com
All Dates:Sep 11, 2026 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Casanostra Gypsy Jazz Live on the Sarver Patio

Join us on our scenic Sarver Patio for live music with CASANOSTRA playing gypsy jazz music from around the world.

We offer an array of lovely estate wines — crisp whites, refreshing bubbles & bold reds, along with N/A beverages and beer. Charcuterie is always available, and on the weekends, we offer delicious wood-fired pizza!

Tasting Room has expansive views overlooking our established vineyard, the Eugene Valley, Fern Ridge Reservoir — and on clear days — epic views of the Three Sisters mountains.

We are a fun, unpretentious winery that is family-friendly. No reservations required. Cheers!

Casanostra plays upbeat gypsy jazz music from around the world.

Scenic Sarver Patio
Scenic Sarver Patio 25600 25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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