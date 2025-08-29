Casanostra Gypsy Jazz

We are excited to welcome back CASANOSTRA featuring high-energy, GYPSY JAZZ music from around the world w/master guitarist DEVA PRIYO, NATI POPOVA on violin, and multi-dimensional artist JESSICA LAMOTTE on guitar, flute, percussion, and vocals, along with an array of other band members — this FRiDAY, 5:30-8:30!



CASANOSTRA is a Sarver favorite —sure to get you dancing and tapping along, as you adventure on a cultural journey of world music!



Wine will be flowing & wood-fired PIZZA going, along with our popular build-your-own CHARCUTERIE. (Outside food is always welcome!)



Free & family-friendly with no reservations required.



See you soon up on the hill! CHEERS!