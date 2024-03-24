Carlton Hill Dinner at Urban Decanter

We can't imagine a better use of a Sunday evening! Join Carlton Hill Vineyard owner/farmer/winemaker, David Polite, as he walks us through this beautiful flight. We'll start with his rosé of Pinot noir, before moving to 2011 & 2012 Pinots, and 2016 & 2017 Pinots, too.



Chef Jeremy Lees of Urban Decanter is creating a perfect food pairing menu for us. The meal will be crafted using their wood-fire oven.



Urban Decanter is a beautiful, wine-focused restaurant in Forest Grove.



Presented by PDX Wine Events.

Fee: $100