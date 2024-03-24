 Calendar Home
Location:Urban Decanter
Map:2001 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
Phone: 5037045805
Email:erin@pdxwineevents.com
Website:http://https://www.urbandecanter.com/events
All Dates:Mar 24, 2024 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm

Carlton Hill Dinner at Urban Decanter

We can't imagine a better use of a Sunday evening! Join Carlton Hill Vineyard owner/farmer/winemaker, David Polite, as he walks us through this beautiful flight. We'll start with his rosé of Pinot noir, before moving to 2011 & 2012 Pinots, and 2016 & 2017 Pinots, too.

Chef Jeremy Lees of Urban Decanter is creating a perfect food pairing menu for us. The meal will be crafted using their wood-fire oven.

Urban Decanter is a beautiful, wine-focused restaurant in Forest Grove.

Presented by PDX Wine Events.

 

Fee: $100

Winemaker dinner featuring library Pinot noirs going back to 2011!

Urban Decanter
Urban Decanter 97116 2001 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
