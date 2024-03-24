|Location:
|Urban Decanter
|Map:
|2001 Main Street, Forest Grove, OR 97116
|Phone:
|5037045805
|Email:
|erin@pdxwineevents.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.urbandecanter.com/events
|All Dates:
Carlton Hill Dinner at Urban Decanter
We can't imagine a better use of a Sunday evening! Join Carlton Hill Vineyard owner/farmer/winemaker, David Polite, as he walks us through this beautiful flight. We'll start with his rosé of Pinot noir, before moving to 2011 & 2012 Pinots, and 2016 & 2017 Pinots, too.
Chef Jeremy Lees of Urban Decanter is creating a perfect food pairing menu for us. The meal will be crafted using their wood-fire oven.
Urban Decanter is a beautiful, wine-focused restaurant in Forest Grove.
Presented by PDX Wine Events.
Fee: $100
Winemaker dinner featuring library Pinot noirs going back to 2011!