Location:Ladd Park (Upper Park)
Map:225 W Grant St, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 5037308505
Email:carltoncrush123@gmail.com
Website:http://PO Box 224
All Dates:Sep 13, 2025 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Carlton Crush Harvest Festival

Join us for a full-day celebration of the season in beautiful downtown Carlton during peak harvest! The highlight of the day is our lively Team Grape Stomp Competition, where teams compete in a fun and messy battle for grape-stomping glory. Kids can also join in with their very own Kids' Grape Stomp Competition.

The festivities don’t stop there! Enjoy live music, delicious local food, and a vibrant selection of craft vendors. Sip and savor offerings from local wineries, breweries, distilleries, and non-alcoholic beverage makers.

The festival will run 12:00-5:00 pm.

To purchase alcoholic beverages, adults must buy a commemorative Carlton Crush logo glass, which will be available at a discount for those who buy in advance (will soon be available, as well as other event merchandise, on the event website: https://www.carltonbusinessassociation.com/carlton-crush)

Admission and parking are free throughout downtown Carlton.

Make it a getaway! Extend your stay and explore nearby accommodations for a full wine country weekend experience: https://www.carltonbusinessassociation.com/lodging

