 Calendar Home
Location:Flaneur Wines
Map:168 S Pine Street, Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: (503) 899-4120
Email:amelia@flaneurwines.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/flaneurwines/event/543957/carlton-art-walk
All Dates:May 1, 2025 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Carlton Art Walk

Kick off your evening in Carlton with a self-guided art walk through our charming downtown! From 4–6 PM, Oregon artists will be showcased inside wineries, restaurants, and local shops—including the beautifully restored Flâneur Winery in the Grainery, featuring watercolor paintings by Pacific Northwest artist Kerrie Savage and intricate glass mosaics by Carlton artist Robin Brown.

Guests are invited to explore the artistic architecture of Flâneurs over 100-year-old restored Grain Elevator while enjoying the exhibits. Wine by the glass and bottle will be available for purchase, along with light bites.

Come see what makes Carlton so special - great wine, delicious food, and small-town magic!

Art, Wine, and Small Town Magic!

