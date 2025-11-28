Caramel and Wine Pairing

Spend your Black Friday at Cooper Ridge Vineyard with 'White Picket Fence Caramels'! These mouthwatering hand-crafted beauties will be paired specifically with our wines in your tasting. We are very excited to continue with this tradition!



We will also be offering holiday wine specials during this weekend so don't miss visiting.



This special caramel tasting will only be on Black Friday. See you at the Tasting Room!

Must be 21+ to wine taste.

Fee: $13