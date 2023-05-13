Caper's Café Women in Wine Dinner

Kicking off Oregon Wine Month with this abundant, farm-fresh five-course meal as we celebrate women in the wine industry! From winemakers, designers, grape growers, and the artist behind the label these women play an intricate role in the success of these wineries.



This group of women come from all over the world but share one thing in common....love for Oregon wine.



Anne Sery winemaker for Hyland Estate and NW Wine Company found her love for wine at a young age where she spent her summers in Burgandy on her family's vineyard. Eventually making her way to Oregon where she fell in love with the Willamette Valley.



Clare Carver the heart behind Big Table Farm! From farming, marketing wine, taking care of the animals, and managing 70 acres Clare is also a beautiful painter and designs all the wine labels we know and love.



Elaina Spring owner and winemaker with Woven Wineworks has an unquenchable thirst for Oregon Pinot Noir! From grape growing, winemaking, creating wine sensory workshops, and managing the vineyard Elaina loves all things wine. She is the first Craft Certified producer in Oregon and has a commitment to sustainable farming and producing high-quality wines.



Wendy Lange Cofounder and managing partner of Lange Winery Wendy has a natural creativity that percolates into all things Lange. She oversees everything from package design to architectural details of the hospitality center. Her keen eye and appreciation for beauty are woven throughout the estate.

Fee: $165