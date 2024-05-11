|Location:
Phelps Creek Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, Oregon 97031
|Phone:
|5418060716
|Email:
|hospitality@phelpscreekvineyards.com
|Website:
|All Dates:
Candle Making Workshop with Mom!
Join us Saturday May 11th at 2:00pm for a fun afternoon out this Mother's Day weekend! Sip wine and learn the tips and trick to making fragrant, clean-burning candles for your home!
Each reservation will provide supplies to make 2 full-size candles with fabulous instruction from Elise of Wesley & Wade Candle Co + a glass of wine (for 21+ guests) The class runs about 2-hrs long
Participants must be 10 yrs or older, accompanied by an adult.
Additional Wine & Charcuterie options available for purchase during the event.
We look forward to celebrating with you!
*If it appears that we have sold out, call 541-386-2607 to be added to the waitlist in the event of cancellations.
Fee: $70.00