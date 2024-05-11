Candle Making Workshop with Mom!

Join us Saturday May 11th at 2:00pm for a fun afternoon out this Mother's Day weekend! Sip wine and learn the tips and trick to making fragrant, clean-burning candles for your home!



Each reservation will provide supplies to make 2 full-size candles with fabulous instruction from Elise of Wesley & Wade Candle Co + a glass of wine (for 21+ guests) The class runs about 2-hrs long



Participants must be 10 yrs or older, accompanied by an adult.



Additional Wine & Charcuterie options available for purchase during the event.



We look forward to celebrating with you!



*If it appears that we have sold out, call 541-386-2607 to be added to the waitlist in the event of cancellations.

Fee: $70.00