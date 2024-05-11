 Calendar Home
Location:Phelps Creek Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, Oregon 97031
Phone: 5418060716
Email:hospitality@phelpscreekvineyards.com
Website:http://Catherine and Chuck, Congratulations on the new home! Love, Caroline & Larry
All Dates:May 11, 2024 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Candle Making Workshop with Mom!

Join us Saturday May 11th at 2:00pm for a fun afternoon out this Mother's Day weekend! Sip wine and learn the tips and trick to making fragrant, clean-burning candles for your home!

Each reservation will provide supplies to make 2 full-size candles with fabulous instruction from Elise of Wesley & Wade Candle Co + a glass of wine (for 21+ guests) The class runs about 2-hrs long

Participants must be 10 yrs or older, accompanied by an adult.

Additional Wine & Charcuterie options available for purchase during the event.

We look forward to celebrating with you!

*If it appears that we have sold out, call 541-386-2607 to be added to the waitlist in the event of cancellations.

 

Fee: $70.00

Join us Saturday May 11th at 2:00pm for a fun afternoon out this Mother's Day weekend! Sip wine and learn the tips and trick to making fragrant, clean-burning candles for your home!Each reservation will provide supplies to make 2 full-size candles with fabulous instruction from Elise of Wesley & Wade Candle Co + a glass of wine (for 21+ guests) The class runs about 2-hrs longParticipants must be ...
Phelps Creek Vineyards Tasting Room
Phelps Creek Vineyards Tasting Room 97031 301 Country Club Rd, Hood River, Oregon 97031
May (2024)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable