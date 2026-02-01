 Calendar Home
Location:The Winery at Manzanita
Map:253 Laneda, Manzanita, OR 97130
Email:info@thewineryatmanzanita.com
Website:https://checkout.square.site/merchant/SMFHDXXRV1A5H/checkout/SMF7K3PK6I3PP7NXLXJDBWFQ
All Dates:Feb 13, 2026 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Candle Making Workshop

Join us at The Winery at Manzanita for candle making! Right in time for Valentine's Day, bring a friend or date and make candles! Each ticket includes a candle made from a wine bottle and the candle making class led by local artisan Anna Supa from Bayside Gardens Waxery and $10 towards your purchase at The Winery at Manzanita.

 

Fee: $35

