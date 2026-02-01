Join us at The Winery at Manzanita for candle making! Right in time for Valentine's Day, bring a friend or date and make candles! Each ticket includes a candle made from a wine bottle and the candle making class led by local artisan Anna Supa from Bayside Gardens Waxery and $10 towards your purchase at The Winery at Manzanita.

Candle Making Workshop

Join us at The Winery at Manzanita for candle making! Right in time for Valentine's Day, bring a friend or date and make candles! Each ticket includes a candle made from a wine bottle and the candle making class led by local artisan Anna Supa from Bayside Gardens Waxery and $10 towards your purchase at The Winery at Manzanita. Fee: $35