|Location:
|The Winery at Manzanita
|Map:
|253 Laneda, Manzanita, OR 97130
|Email:
|info@thewineryatmanzanita.com
|Website:
|https://checkout.square.site/merchant/SMFHDXXRV1A5H/checkout/SMF7K3PK6I3PP7NXLXJDBWFQ
|All Dates:
Candle Making Workshop
Join us at The Winery at Manzanita for candle making! Right in time for Valentine's Day, bring a friend or date and make candles! Each ticket includes a candle made from a wine bottle and the candle making class led by local artisan Anna Supa from Bayside Gardens Waxery and $10 towards your purchase at The Winery at Manzanita.
Fee: $35