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Location:Hawks View Tasting Room
Map:20210 SW Conzelmann Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 503-625-1591
Email:lhanridge@hawksviewwinery.com
Website:http://hawksviewwinery.com
All Dates:May 8, 2026 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm

CANDLE BLENDING EXPERIENCE

Engage your senses in a fun, relaxed atmosphere during this candle scent blending workshop, led by Portland-based scent artist, Haeley Gjesvold. Haeley will guide you through creating a personalized candle scent, and participants will get to take home their custom scented 8 ounce candle at the end. Space is limited - treat your mom, invite a friend, and reserve your spot today!

Ticket purchase includes all materials, as well as a complimentary glass of wine.

Additional wine and small bites will be available for purchase.

Please note: This event is not 21+, but all participants must be at least 15+ years old.

 

Fee: $70

Engage your senses in a fun, relaxed atmosphere during this candle scent blending workshop, led by Portland-based scent artist, Haeley Gjesvold. Haeley will guide you through creating a personalized candle scent, and participants will get to take home their custom scented 8 ounce candle at the end. Space is limited - treat your mom, invite a friend, and reserve your spot today!Ticket purchase includes ...
Hawks View Tasting Room
Hawks View Tasting Room 20210 20210 SW Conzelmann Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
May (2026)
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