|Location:
|Hawks View Tasting Room
|Map:
|20210 SW Conzelmann Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
|Phone:
|503-625-1591
|Email:
|lhanridge@hawksviewwinery.com
|Website:
|http://hawksviewwinery.com
|All Dates:
CANDLE BLENDING EXPERIENCE
Engage your senses in a fun, relaxed atmosphere during this candle scent blending workshop, led by Portland-based scent artist, Haeley Gjesvold. Haeley will guide you through creating a personalized candle scent, and participants will get to take home their custom scented 8 ounce candle at the end. Space is limited - treat your mom, invite a friend, and reserve your spot today!
Ticket purchase includes all materials, as well as a complimentary glass of wine.
Additional wine and small bites will be available for purchase.
Please note: This event is not 21+, but all participants must be at least 15+ years old.
Fee: $70