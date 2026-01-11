CANDLE BLENDING EXPERIENCE

Engage your senses in a fun, relaxed atmosphere during this candle scent blending workshop, led by Portland-based scent artist, Haeley Gjesvold. Haeley will guide you through creating a personalized candle scent, and participants will get to take home their custom scented 8 ounce candle at the end. Space is limited - treat your mom, invite a friend, and reserve your spot today!



Ticket purchase includes all materials, as well as a complimentary glass of wine.



Additional wine and small bites will be available for purchase.



Please note: This event is not 21+, but all participants must be at least 15+ years old.

Fee: $70