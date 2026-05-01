|Location:
|Downtown Canby
|Map:
|200 NW 2nd Ave, Canby, Oregon 97013
|Phone:
|5032664600
|Email:
|chamber@canbyareachamber.org
|Website:
|https://canbywineandartwalk.eventbrite.com
|All Dates:
Canby Wine & Art Walk
May is Oregon Wine Month… Spend the afternoon strolling through downtown Canby, sipping incredible Oregon wines, discovering local art and businesses, and enjoying everything our community has to offer. Whether you come with family, friends, coworkers, or your favorite person - this is an experience worth sharing.
Fee: $45-$55
Sip, stroll & explore downtown Canby with wine, art, music & more on May 30th!