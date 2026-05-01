 Calendar Home
Location:Downtown Canby
Map:200 NW 2nd Ave, Canby, Oregon 97013
Phone: 5032664600
Email:chamber@canbyareachamber.org
Website:https://canbywineandartwalk.eventbrite.com
All Dates:May 30, 2026 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Canby Wine & Art Walk

May is Oregon Wine Month… Spend the afternoon strolling through downtown Canby, sipping incredible Oregon wines, discovering local art and businesses, and enjoying everything our community has to offer. Whether you come with family, friends, coworkers, or your favorite person - this is an experience worth sharing.

 

Fee: $45-$55

Sip, stroll & explore downtown Canby with wine, art, music & more on May 30th!

Downtown Canby
Downtown Canby 97013 200 NW 2nd Ave, Canby, Oregon 97013
May (2026)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable