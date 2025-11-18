 Calendar Home
Location: Aurora Vineyards
21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
Phone: (503) 678-3390
Nov 18, 2025 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm

Canby After Hours

Canby After Hours – Hosted by Aurora Vineyards!
Join us for a relaxed evening of connection at this Canby After Hours networking event, hosted by the beautiful Aurora Vineyards!
Date: Tuesday, November 18th, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Aurora Vineyards, 21338 Oak Ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
This event is the perfect chance to unwind, expand your network, and enjoy the warm hospitality of a local favorite. Whether you’re a business owner, professional, or community member, you’ll have the opportunity to meet new people, share ideas, and strengthen local connections.
Sip, mingle, and connect in a welcoming atmosphere. Light refreshments will be provided.
All are welcome—bring a friend or colleague!
We’ll see you there!

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

