|Aurora Vineyards
|21338 Oak ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
|(503) 678-3390
|https://avwine.com/events/
Canby After Hours
Canby After Hours – Hosted by Aurora Vineyards!
Join us for a relaxed evening of connection at this Canby After Hours networking event, hosted by the beautiful Aurora Vineyards!
Date: Tuesday, November 18th, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Aurora Vineyards, 21338 Oak Ln NE, Aurora, OR 97002
This event is the perfect chance to unwind, expand your network, and enjoy the warm hospitality of a local favorite. Whether you’re a business owner, professional, or community member, you’ll have the opportunity to meet new people, share ideas, and strengthen local connections.
Sip, mingle, and connect in a welcoming atmosphere. Light refreshments will be provided.
All are welcome—bring a friend or colleague!
We’ll see you there!
