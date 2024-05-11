Calligraphy Workshop

May 11, 2024 | 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM



Unlock your creative side and explore the artistry of calligraphy with our beginner-friendly brush pen workshop!



Join The Scribblist for an immersive journey into the elegant world of brush lettering, where you'll learn the fundamentals of strokes, the building blocks of letters, and the key components of composition. Whether you're a novice or looking to refine your skills, we will guide you step-by-step, fostering creativity and confidence.



Discover the joy of transforming ordinary works into stunning works of art while enjoying the beauty of Oregon's wine country. All supplies will be provided, along with 2 hours of instruction and a fun project to showcase your new skills!

Fee: $35.00