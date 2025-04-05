Calkins Lane Block Party

Join us for this collaborative celebration showcasing the stunning wines Calkins Lane has to offer. Experience an incredible collection of wines from brands old and new, and learn about what inspires us on the lane that we love so much.



The featured wineries are: Adelsheim, Anacreon, Arbor Brook, Arlyn, Bacus, Balsall Creek, de Lancellotti, Haakon Lenai, and Lachini. Tickets include two tastings from each of us and catering by Alchemy NW.



A portion of the event proceeds will be donated to AHIVOY.



General Admission tickets are $65, Club Member tickets are $40 with applicable club codes. Contact the winery you are a member of for your code if you have yet to receive it via email.

Fee: $65 General Admission, $40 Club Members