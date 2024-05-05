CALKINS LANE BLOCK PARTY

CALKINS LANE BLOCK PARTY: A Neighborhood Block Party in Wine Country!



This is a unique and delicious opportunity to taste highly sought after wines crafted right here on Calkins Lane, in the heart of the Chehalem Mountains AVA. From micro-producers to well established wineries, we are thrilled to share our collaborative nature and limitless winemaking inspiration with you.





Enjoy live music and catering provided by Kopitos Cocina under our open air event tent next to our Calkins Lane Estate Vineyard.





Participating Wineries: HAAKON/LENAI, LACHINI VINEYARD, DE LANCELLOTTI FAMILY VINEYARDS, BALSALL CREEK, BACUS VINEYARDS, ARLYN VINEYARD, ARBORBROOK VINEYARDS, ANACRÉON WINERY, and ADELSHEIM VINEYARD - HOST WINERY



Community Partnership: A portion of proceeds will benefit our local community in Yamhill County through the Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP). The mission of YCAP: to advocate for people in need by providing access to resources and tools to strengthen communities in Yamhill County. The Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP) was founded in 1980 as part of a nationwide network of social service agencies designed to help improve the lives of low-income people and strengthen communities. They assist the residents of Yamhill County, diligently focusing on four primary service categories: Housing Stabilization, Energy Services, the regional Food Bank, and Youth Services.







Fee: $65