|Location:
|Seven Sails Vineyard
|Map:
|13285 NW Germantown Rd, Portland, Oregon 97231
|Phone:
|5035441356
|Email:
|sevensailskate@gmail.com
|Website:
|https://www.margotproductions.com/sevensailsvineyard
|All Dates:
Cajun Boil Wine Release Celebration
Laissez les bons temps rouler! Help us celebrate the release of our new Captain's Reserve Pinot Gris with lively Cajun Music by Le Bon Band, a yummy Cajun Boil, a delicious Seven Sails Vineyard wine tasting, and a gorgeous view in Portland's NW Hills.
$60.00 per person includes 5 wine tasting flight, live music, boil style dinner with starter and dessert and our lovely setting.
Reserve your table now!
21 +
Wine for sale by the glass.
Fee: $60.00
Laissez les bons temps rouler, Cajun Style!