Location:Seven Sails Vineyard
Map:13285 NW Germantown Rd, Portland, Oregon 97231
Phone: 5035441356
Email:sevensailskate@gmail.com
Website:https://www.margotproductions.com/sevensailsvineyard
All Dates:Aug 2, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Cajun Boil Wine Release Celebration


Laissez les bons temps rouler! Help us celebrate the release of our new Captain's Reserve Pinot Gris with lively Cajun Music by Le Bon Band, a yummy Cajun Boil, a delicious Seven Sails Vineyard wine tasting, and a gorgeous view in Portland's NW Hills.

$60.00 per person includes 5 wine tasting flight, live music, boil style dinner with starter and dessert and our lovely setting.

Reserve your table now!
21 +

Wine for sale by the glass.

 

Fee: $60.00

Laissez les bons temps rouler, Cajun Style!

Seven Sails Vineyard
