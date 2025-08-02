Cajun Boil Wine Release Celebration



Laissez les bons temps rouler! Help us celebrate the release of our new Captain's Reserve Pinot Gris with lively Cajun Music by Le Bon Band, a yummy Cajun Boil, a delicious Seven Sails Vineyard wine tasting, and a gorgeous view in Portland's NW Hills.



$60.00 per person includes 5 wine tasting flight, live music, boil style dinner with starter and dessert and our lovely setting.



Reserve your table now!

21 +



Wine for sale by the glass.

Fee: $60.00