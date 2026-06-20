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Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: (503) 363-0525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/coriaestates/detail/606124/coria-hilltop-market-june-20
All Dates:Jun 20, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Cória Hilltop Market

The Cória Hilltop Market is making its debut this summer and it’s shaping up to be one of the most vibrant days of the season!

Enjoy shopping with a view featuring incredible local vendors showcasing handmade goods, unique finds, and artisan products you won’t see anywhere else. Come hungry, because a lineup of delicious food trucks will be serving up everything from savory bites to sweet treats, perfectly paired with your favorite Cória wines!

We will also have live música all day from these incredibly talented artists!

12:00 - 2:00 pm : Leah Hueser

2:00 - 5:00 pm: Chasing Ebenezer

We’re opening our doors an hour early, and guests can help us welcome the runners of the Correr Cória 5K as they make their way across the finish line! Thinking about joining the race? There’s still time! Registration is open, so grab your spot and be part of the excitement from start to finish!

The Cória Hilltop Market is making its debut this summer!

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
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