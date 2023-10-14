Cória Estates - 10 year Anniversary

We are excited to commemorate this milestone with all our customers, club members, friends, and family! This will be a harvest-inspired event that will include live music, food trucks, and plenty of award-winning wines! There will be games and activities for all ages, so the whole family can enjoy the festivities. Celebrate a bit of our past as we also look forward to the future! We hope you can join us!