|Location:
|Cória Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|info@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
|All Dates:
Cória Estates - 10 year Anniversary
ZH
We are excited to commemorate this milestone with all our customers, club members, friends, and family! This will be a harvest-inspired event that will include live music, food trucks, and plenty of award-winning wines! There will be games and activities for all ages, so the whole family can enjoy the festivities. Celebrate a bit of our past as we also look forward to the future! We hope you can join us!
Join us to mark the occasion as we celebrate 10 years!