Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:info@coriaestates.com
Website:http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
All Dates:Oct 14, 2023 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Cória Estates - 10 year Anniversary

We are excited to commemorate this milestone with all our customers, club members, friends, and family! This will be a harvest-inspired event that will include live music, food trucks, and plenty of award-winning wines! There will be games and activities for all ages, so the whole family can enjoy the festivities. Celebrate a bit of our past as we also look forward to the future! We hope you can join us!

Join us to mark the occasion as we celebrate 10 years!

Cória Estates
Cória Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
