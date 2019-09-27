Location: Pfeiffer Winery Map: 25040 Jaeg Rd, Junction City, OR 97448 Phone: 5419982828 Email: wineclub@pfeifferwinery.com Website: http://www.pfeifferwinery.com/burgers-blues-2019 All Dates: Aug 30, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sep 6, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sep 13, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sep 20, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sep 27, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Oct 4, 2019 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Burgers and Blues

Every Friday night from June to October, Pfeiffer Winery will showcase one of the area’s top Blues and R&B bands, while a local burger vendor dishes up delicious burgers and sides. New this year; Bonus nights! Featuring an expanded and rotating menu. Bring your friends, your appetite, and enjoy some fine wines while dancing the evening away. It’s a great way to start any weekend! Admission is free. Food and wine available for purchase. Please, no outside food or alcohol during this event.