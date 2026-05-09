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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0329/bundtini-and-wine-pairing--may-9th
All Dates:May 9, 2026 11:00 am - 3:00 pm

Bundtini & Wine Pairing at Oak Knoll Winery

Tiny cakes. Big main character energy. 🍷🍰

Join us for a deliciously indulgent Bundtini & Wine Pairing experience where each bite-sized bundt cake meets its perfectly matched pour. This is a self-guided tasting, so you can sip, savor, and snack at your own pace like the dessert-loving legend you are.

Make it a whole moment… bring your favorite people, grab a table, and settle in for an afternoon of sweet + sassy pairings that just get you.

📅 Saturday May 9th 2026

⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
💰 Cost: $35 per person
🍷 Club Members: $25 (log into your account to claim your spot)
🔞 21+ Only

🍴 The Fine Print (but make it fun)

🍽 You’re welcome to bring your own food
🚫 No outside beverages (we’ve got the good stuff covered)
🐾 No pets allowed

✨ Come for the Bundtinis. Stay because you “accidentally” need another pairing.

 

Fee: $35.00

Bundtinis + wine = your new obsession. Sip, snack, repeat. 🍰🍷

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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