Bundtini & Wine Pairing at Oak Knoll Winery

Tiny cakes. Big main character energy. 🍷🍰



Join us for a deliciously indulgent Bundtini & Wine Pairing experience where each bite-sized bundt cake meets its perfectly matched pour. This is a self-guided tasting, so you can sip, savor, and snack at your own pace like the dessert-loving legend you are.



Make it a whole moment… bring your favorite people, grab a table, and settle in for an afternoon of sweet + sassy pairings that just get you.



📅 Saturday May 9th 2026



⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

💰 Cost: $35 per person

🍷 Club Members: $25 (log into your account to claim your spot)

🔞 21+ Only



🍴 The Fine Print (but make it fun)



🍽 You’re welcome to bring your own food

🚫 No outside beverages (we’ve got the good stuff covered)

🐾 No pets allowed



✨ Come for the Bundtinis. Stay because you “accidentally” need another pairing.

Fee: $35.00