|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0329/bundtini-and-wine-pairing--may-9th
|All Dates:
Bundtini & Wine Pairing at Oak Knoll Winery
Tiny cakes. Big main character energy. 🍷🍰
Join us for a deliciously indulgent Bundtini & Wine Pairing experience where each bite-sized bundt cake meets its perfectly matched pour. This is a self-guided tasting, so you can sip, savor, and snack at your own pace like the dessert-loving legend you are.
Make it a whole moment… bring your favorite people, grab a table, and settle in for an afternoon of sweet + sassy pairings that just get you.
📅 Saturday May 9th 2026
⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM
💰 Cost: $35 per person
🍷 Club Members: $25 (log into your account to claim your spot)
🔞 21+ Only
🍴 The Fine Print (but make it fun)
🍽 You’re welcome to bring your own food
🚫 No outside beverages (we’ve got the good stuff covered)
🐾 No pets allowed
✨ Come for the Bundtinis. Stay because you “accidentally” need another pairing.
Fee: $35.00
Bundtinis + wine = your new obsession. Sip, snack, repeat. 🍰🍷