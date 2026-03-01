 Calendar Home
Building an Organic Spray Program

Explore how plant diseases develop by looking at the relationship between the pathogen, the plant, and the environment. Learn why canopy management and timing are key to effective disease control, and get hands-on practice identifying powdery mildew in the vineyard. The instructor will also break down common organic spray products, compare their effectiveness, and discuss how to choose the right organic spray program for your vineyard.

 

Fee: $75

One-day organic spray program workshop - Spanish language instruction

