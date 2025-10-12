 Calendar Home
Location:Hip Chicks do Wine
Map:4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
Phone: 503-234-3790
Email:events@hipchicksdowine.com
Website:https://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
All Dates:Oct 12, 2025 1:00 pm - 3:30 pm

Build a Charcuterie Board

Join us for a fun and interactive experience as we teach you how to create your own beautiful charcuterie board! Nai Zhao of Charcuterie Me will guide you through the art of cheese cutting, salami rose-making, and curing meat folding techniques, all while assembling your perfect charcuterie board onto a palm leaf platter (9-inch square tray).

Whether you're a beginner or a charcuterie enthusiast, this hands-on class is the perfect way to elevate your hosting skills and enjoy some tasty treats!

 

Fee: $92

Learns the ins and outs of creating your own Charcuterie Board

