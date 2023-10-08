|Location:
|Hip Chicks do Wine
|Map:
|4510 SE 23rd Avenue, Portland, OR 97202
|Phone:
|503-234-3790
|Email:
|winegoddess@hipchicksdowine.com
|Website:
|http://www.hipchicksdowine.com/new-events
|All Dates:
Build a Charcuterie Board
Join us in leaning how to create your own Charcuterie Board!
Nai Zhao of Charcuterie Me will be walking you through cheese cutting technique, salami rose/cured meat folding techniques, and assembling everything onto a palm leaf platter (9 inch square tray).
Class includes all instructions and supplies to build your board + a glass of wine, sangria, beer or non-alcoholic beverage. Advance Tickets are required.
Additional wine + small plates are available for purchase. All class attendees will also get 10% off of bottles purchased to take home.
Fee: $77
