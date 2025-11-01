 Calendar Home
Location:Zupan’s Markets Burnside
Map:2340 W Burnside, Portland, OR 97210
Website:https://www.zupans.com/shop/event-tickets/november-1-bubblez/
All Dates:Nov 1, 2025 9:00 pm - 11:59 pm

BubbleZ After Dark

BubbleZ Champagne Celebration, Zupan’s Markets legendary sparkling wine tasting, is returning after a five-year hiatus to celebrate Zupan’s 50th anniversary! The event will feature 10 world-class champagne stations with exquisite hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $150, with half the ticket price being redeemable towards a purchase. Guests are invited to dress in cocktail chic attire.

Join Zupan’s as they raise a glass to 50 years of unforgettable memories!

 

Fee: $150

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
