BubbleZ After Dark

BubbleZ Champagne Celebration, Zupan’s Markets legendary sparkling wine tasting, is returning after a five-year hiatus to celebrate Zupan’s 50th anniversary! The event will feature 10 world-class champagne stations with exquisite hors d’oeuvres. Tickets are $150, with half the ticket price being redeemable towards a purchase. Guests are invited to dress in cocktail chic attire.



Join Zupan’s as they raise a glass to 50 years of unforgettable memories!

