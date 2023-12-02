Bubbles Soirée

Join us for the anticipated release of our 2017 Extended Tirage Sparkling Brut! This stunning wine has been aging on the lees for 5 1/2 years and is finally ready to be disgorged and enjoyed. We'll be pouring a special flight featuring our 2021 Chardonnay, 2016 Pinot Noir Reserve, 2016 Pinot Noir Tall Poppy, and of course, the 2017 Extended Tirage Sparkling Brut, along with music and paired bites.



$30 flight fee waived with three bottle purchase.



Reservations required, please call 503-843-3100 or email Debbie Chapman at debbie@yamhill.com, to make a reservation.

Fee: $30