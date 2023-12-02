 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038433100
Email:debbie@yamhill.com
Website:http://16250 SW Oldsville Rd
All Dates:Dec 2, 2023 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Bubbles Soirée

Join us for the anticipated release of our 2017 Extended Tirage Sparkling Brut! This stunning wine has been aging on the lees for 5 1/2 years and is finally ready to be disgorged and enjoyed. We'll be pouring a special flight featuring our 2021 Chardonnay, 2016 Pinot Noir Reserve, 2016 Pinot Noir Tall Poppy, and of course, the 2017 Extended Tirage Sparkling Brut, along with music and paired bites.

$30 flight fee waived with three bottle purchase.

Reservations required, please call 503-843-3100 or email Debbie Chapman at debbie@yamhill.com, to make a reservation.

 

Fee: $30

Music, bites, and bubbles!

Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Yamhill Valley Vineyards 16250 16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
December (2023)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable