Bubbles on the Bayou Presented by PDX Jazz + Arg

New Orleans funk meets Oregon sparkling in this unforgettable night of rhythm, culture, and celebration. The Rumble—led by Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.—brings their Grammy-nominated sound to the heart of wine country for a high-energy performance rooted in Mardi Gras Indian traditions.



Expect bold brass, deep grooves, and call-and-response chants that channel the spirit of The Meters and Neville Brothers, with a modern edge all their own.



Food available for purchase from Cajun Papa’s Louisiana Homestyle Cooking.



Please note: This event is organized by PDX Jazz. All ticketing and event logistics are managed through their platform.



Tickets are available at the link!





Fee: $Section 1 Front – $85 online, $90 door (General Admission with premium VIP cushioned seating) Section 2 Middle – $75 online, $80 door (General Admission with shared table seating) Section 3 Rear – $65 online, $70 door (General Admission with shared table seating)