|Location:
|Argyle Winery
|Map:
|691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-538-8520
|Email:
|tastinghouse@argylewinery.com
|Website:
|https://argylewinery.com/events/save-the-date-pdx-jazz-at-argyle-winery-2/
|All Dates:
Bubbles on the Bayou Presented by PDX Jazz + Arg
New Orleans funk meets Oregon sparkling in this unforgettable night of rhythm, culture, and celebration. The Rumble—led by Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.—brings their Grammy-nominated sound to the heart of wine country for a high-energy performance rooted in Mardi Gras Indian traditions.
Expect bold brass, deep grooves, and call-and-response chants that channel the spirit of The Meters and Neville Brothers, with a modern edge all their own.
Food available for purchase from Cajun Papa’s Louisiana Homestyle Cooking.
Please note: This event is organized by PDX Jazz. All ticketing and event logistics are managed through their platform.
Tickets are available at the link!
Fee: $Section 1 Front – $85 online, $90 door (General Admission with premium VIP cushioned seating) Section 2 Middle – $75 online, $80 door (General Admission with shared table seating) Section 3 Rear – $65 online, $70 door (General Admission with shared table seating)
New Orleans funk meets Oregon sparkling in this unforgettable night of rhythm and culture.